Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police take away prime suspect Urfan Sharif's 5 children from Jhelum house

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, United Kingdom. — AFP

Pakistan police on Monday took five children of the accused Urfan Sharif involved in the murder of Sara Sharif into custody, as per the District Police Office (DPO) of Jhelum.

The 10-year-old girl was discovered dead at her family's Woking house on August 10; the day before, her father and his partner had left the country.

Sara was discovered to have "multiple and extensive injuries" according to post-mortem examinations.

According to DPO Jhelum, "The children taken into custody include Noman, Azlam, Ihsan, Hina, and Bisma Sharif"



"Sara Sharif's accused father Urfan Sharif is still absconding, raids are being conducted to arrest the hidden accused," he added.



Sara's grandfather, Muhammad Sharif, claimed to have been sheltering the kids at his residence in the northeastern city of Jhelum, though he did not specify how long they had been there.

Monday around 16:30 local time (11:30 GMT), neighbours informed the BBC that police had arrived to search the Sharif's home.

Numerous cops gathered outside the residence, halted traffic, and forbade anybody from using their phones to record, according to witnesses who spoke to the BBC.

According to Sara's grandfather, the police then removed all five of the kids.

He claimed that the police had damaged his home's gates and CCTV cameras. He had previously vehemently denied having contact with his son or being aware of their whereabouts.

A neighbour told the BBC, "Police officers including female officers raided the house. They broke the CCTV at the entrance and entered it. While inside, more officers arrived outside and stopped the traffic. They stopped everyone from filming on their mobile phones."



On Friday, Muhammad Sharif told the BBC he had sent a message to his son Urfan Sharif to surrender himself to police "two to three days ago".

He and his family have accused the police of intimidating them, holding some of their relatives without their will, and searching their residences. In order to put further pressure on them, the police, according to Muhammad Sharif, fabricated charges against them.

However, the police have denied these claims.



