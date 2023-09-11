Pete Davidson recalls heartbreaking details about father’s death in 9/11 attack

Pete Davidson recalled his father's tragic death in 9/11 attacks

Pete Davidson has revealed the heartbreaking details about his father’s demise in the World Trade Centre attack on September 11, 2001.

As per reports, Pete’s father who was a firefighter was spotted running inside the Marriott World Trade Centre just before the terrible terror attacks.



Earlier, the American comedian opened up about the tragic death of his father Scott Davidson on Real Ones, a weekly podcast with Jon Bernthal.

The former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian revealed that his father’s sudden death left a seven-year-old Pete to deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"I got picked up by my mum. She didn't tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad's at work, I had no idea," recalled the former Saturday Night Live host at the podcast.

"My mum's like, 'You're just grounded, you're not allowed to watch TV'. I was like, 'What? I didn't do anything'. And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV. They're like, 'These are all the fireman who are dead'," Pete continued.



The 29-year-old said it was a 'weird time' for him and his family as they didn’t know whether his father was alive or not, amid news of people being pulled out from the collapsed building rubble.



"There was just some sort of hope and it was just up and down and nobody knew the right way to deal with it."



While concluding, the actor lauded his mother for being strong after the family tragedy.

"That's why, as I get older, I'm like, 'Man, my mom was awesome'."

