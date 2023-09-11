Halle Berry considers having ‘airtight prenup’ for fourth marriage

Halle Berry has decided to have an “airtight prenup” prior to her fourth marriage with longtime boyfriend Van Hunt.

A source close to the actress spilled to Star that the X-Men star, who has been with Hunt for three years “wishes she didn’t have to require the unromantic document if she ever tied the knot with her 53-year-old partner."

Berry is cautious after her devastating split with her former husband of seven years, Olivier Martinez and therefore, fourth time if she ever got married, she won’t do without “prenup agreement”.

In her previous marriage to Martinez, the source revealed that the Catwoman alum “finally gave into Olivier's money demands as she just wants to move on with her life”.

“The hope is that a prenup with Van gets done without drama. Halle's anxious about it, but Van's agreed to sign whatever it takes. He's not after her money,” added an insider.

Another source alleged Berry’s concerns over another marriage have nothing to do with money.

“Halle doesn't want to make another mistake and end up in divorce court. Van's so easygoing and great with her two kids, but the idea of saying 'I Do' only to have the marriage crash and burn scares her,” disclosed an insider.

The source concluded, “That always complicates things. She’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Why rock the boat?”