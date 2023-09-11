Scarlett Johansson seemingly skips Chris Evans and Alba Baptista wedding

Chris Evans reportedly tied the knot with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista in an intimate wedding surrounded by close friends and family.

While some of his close pals and Marvel co-stars were in attendance, Evans’ bestie Scarlet Johansson was nowhere in sight in leaked photos from a Boston Hotel, where the Avengers alums had assembled.

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky along with Jeremy Renner were seen dining at the five-star Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday, when the marriage had reportedly taken place. The party was also joined by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

It seems odd that Johansson had not been a part of the group since the Black Widow star and Evans have been long-time friends. In fact, they both debuted together in the same movie, The Perfect Score, back in 2004.

Since then, the duo has starred together in eight movies and while continuing a decade-long friendship together.

However, in the most recent occurrence, Johansson dropped out of the movie Ghosted, released in April, in which she was initially lasted next to Evans. Her role was replaced by Ana de Armas.

Some fans assumed that Johannson’s husband, Colin Jost, may not be happy with the close friendship of the two.

“Her SNL husband doesn’t like captain America,” one user wrote on reddit.

“Can you blame him ? Cap been smashing her since high school their chemistry is off he charts lmao,” another opined.

Recently, the pair even made an under-the-radar trip to Los Angeles to visit Renner who was involved in a near-fatal accident on New Years Day this year.

Evans, 42, and Johansson, 38, have often gushed over each other and their platonic friendship over the years, which is why the absence of the Lucy actress seems out of place.