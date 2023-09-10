South Dakota Governor in 'tryout' to be Donald Trump's next running mate for Presidential bid 2024

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party before introducing former president Donald Trump on September 8, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota. — AFP

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has emerged as a prominent figure in the race to be former president Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, according to recent reports.

Trump, currently the frontrunner for the GOP, is reportedly considering potential vice presidential candidates, with Noem capturing his attention.

Not too long ago, it appeared that Kristi Noem's political fortunes were on the decline, following a turbulent first term as South Dakota's governor. She had chosen not to run for president, and media attention had shifted elsewhere.

However, the landscape has shifted dramatically, as the 2024 primary season is seen by some as an audition for the role of Trump's running mate, and Noem has found herself in the spotlight.

One significant factor in Noem's resurgence is her aggressive national advertising campaign, funded with taxpayer dollars and supported by COVID-19 relief funds. The campaign aims to attract more workers to South Dakota while also raising her national profile. Additionally, she has become a regular guest on Fox News, a platform known for its conservative audience and influence.

Notably, she has sidestepped the challenges and controversies associated with a presidential run, avoiding tough questions about events like January 6th and Trump's legal issues. This strategic move allows her to focus on building her image as a potential vice presidential candidate.

On September 8th, at a sold-out GOP fundraiser in Rapid City, South Dakota, both Trump and Noem shared the stage. Noem introduced Trump to the crowd and officially endorsed his candidacy for president, stating, "He is the leader, the fighter that our country needs. He has my full and complete endorsement for President of the United States of America."

As Trump considers his running mate options for the 2024 election, Kristi Noem has strategically positioned herself as a prominent figure in the running, garnering attention and support within the Republican Party. Her endorsement and public appearances alongside Trump signal her ambition and potential role in shaping the GOP ticket for the next presidential campaign.