Princess Beatrice ‘contemplates’ amid husband joyful family announcement 

Princess Beatrice seemed lost in thoughts after her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, shared an exciting family news on social media.
Mozzi posted a heartwarming photo of his younger half-brother, Alby Shale, along with his new fiancée, accompanied by a heartfelt message.
Following this announcement, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter was observed engrossed in her phone while leisurely strolling around Chelsea in an elegant patterned dress earlier this week.
The 35-year-old royal was seen leaving the exclusive Bluebird Cafe on Thursday before savoring the last days of summer in London, albeit while tapping away on her mobile device.
For her outing in Chelsea, the mother-of-one chose a stylish pink midi dress adorned with patterns, which she paired with comfortable beige slip-on trainers.
She completed her look with a Walton Basket bag designed by Anya Hindmarch, with prices typically around £350, depending on the size.
The royal had the accessory personalised with her initials 'BMM' - Beatrice Mapelli Mozzi.
The cafe seems to be a royal favourite, as Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, took their children Sienna and August there back in May for a birthday party.
