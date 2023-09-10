Michigan State University opens sexual harassment probe against coach Mel Tucker

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Richmond Spiders at Spartan Stadium on September 9, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. —AFP

Michigan State University has opened an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against its football coach, Mel Tucker, on prominent rape survivor Brenda Tracy's complaint, as reported by USA Today.

In her complaint, Tracy claimed that Tucker had made sexually suggestive remarks and engaged in inappropriate behaviour during a phone call that took place on April 28, 2022.

Tracy described feeling frozen and uncomfortable during this call. Tracy had visited Michigan State University multiple times as an activist, starting in 2021, and had established a professional relationship with Tucker as part of her advocacy work.

Tracy, who herself survived a traumatic gang rape in 1998 involving college football players, has dedicated her life to raising awareness about violence against women. She expressed her deep disappointment and disgust at the allegations against Tucker, feeling betrayed by someone she thought understood her trauma.

In his statements to the Title IX investigator, Tucker acknowledged the occurrence of the April 28 phone call but contended that it was a consensual encounter. He expressed regret over the situation and his own judgment but denied engaging in any misconduct.

As of now, Michigan State University has not taken any action against Tucker, and a formal hearing is scheduled for October 5-6, as per USA Today's reports. Emily Guerrant, MSU's vice president, declined to comment on the ongoing investigation but assured that any similar complaint would be thoroughly reviewed and handled confidentially by the university's Office for Civil Rights.

Michigan State University declined a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, citing privacy exemptions related to personal and confidential information. ESPN is preparing to file a legal appeal to obtain further information.

Despite the investigation, Mel Tucker has continued to lead Michigan State's football team, achieving a 2-0 start in his fourth year at the helm. After an impressive 11-2 record in his second season, Tucker signed a significant 10-year, $95 million fully guaranteed contract with the university. However, the team's performance has been less consistent since, with a 7-7 record and a 3-6 record in Big Ten play.

It's worth noting that Tucker's contract includes a clause that allows Michigan State to terminate his employment "if the coach is engaged in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude" or if the university deems his conduct embarrassing to the institution.

Michigan State University is still grappling with the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal, in which decades-long complaints against the former MSU physician and USA Gymnastics doctor were overlooked. Nassar was convicted of sexually assaulting numerous female athletes and sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in verdicts handed down in 2017-18. The university is working to rebuild its reputation in the wake of this controversy.