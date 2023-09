Lizzo all set to receive BMAC award for ‘giving space to black women’

Lizzo will be honoured at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) Gala. The rapper will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award.



According to the statement, BMAC co-founder said, “The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honor Lizzo at this year’s Gala, as she joins a group of trailblazers who has made an immense impact within the music industry and beyond.”

BMAC says they praise the commitment of personalities being honoured “who pushed boundaries, amplified voices, and created space for black women.”

The Good As Hell singer will be honoured for her “philanthropic work and commitment to social justice,” according to a press statement.

The songwriter is well-known for her advocacy for neglected populations and significant social justice.

Lizzo was recently slandered after her backup dancers sued, accusing her of sexual, religious, and racial harassment. BMAC “recognises the good work she does,” according to The Black Enterprise, despite the claims.

Along with Lizzo, BMAC will pay tribute to renowned music executive Sylvia Rhone. The Epic Rhodes CEO will get the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award for becoming the first woman to lead a Fortune 500 record label.

Keke Palmer, Jermaine Dupri, and Jesse Collins are among the other recipients.