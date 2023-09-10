Khloe Kardashian gets gigantic flowers galore from Fabletics co-founder

Khloé Kardashian is being welcomed into the Fabletics family with an abundance of flowers.



The 39-year-old Kardashians star flaunted the massive rose display sent by the athletic apparel company on Friday via her Instagram Story.

“Holy Holy smokes! What!” Kardashian added many exclamation points beneath the floral design. She also expressed gratitude to Don and Ginger Ressler, two of the co-founders of Fabletics.

“Is this not to die?! Oh my gosh!” Kardashian exclaims in the clip. “This is from my new Fabletics family. Don and Ginger, you guys are so generous and this is so stunning!”

Zooming in to offer the multiple shades of pink and white blossoms, the Good American founder continued, “I am just going to sleep right by these flowers because I can't handle how spectacular they are!”

The mother of two laughed, alluding to the coos of her 13-month-old son, "Even Tatum loves them!" Kardashian shares a 5-year-old daughter, True, and a boy, Tatum with ex-Tristan Thompson.

Ginger posted a picture with Kardashian and other team members on Instagram alongside the lovely bouquet to mark their new collaboration.

“We are so excited for this @khloekardashian collaboration to launch! The team has been working really hard to make this happen!” Ginger wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I had the opportunity to meet and chat with Khloé and she is truly beautiful inside and out. A good soul, and a woman who supports other women. As a female business owner, it’s empowering to see women succeed!.”

Kardashian commented on the post, “Go team!!! Truly you guys have the BEST team ever!!!! Im beyond honored to be apart of such an incredible community.”