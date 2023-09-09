Mike Yarwood, comedy legend, dies aged 82

Mike Yarwood was a household name in the UK for many years, thanks to his popular TV shows such as The Mike Yarwood Show and Mike Yarwood in Persons. He was known for his witty impersonations of politicians, celebrities, and other public figures.



Tributes have been pouring in for Yarwood, with many people praising his talent and his contribution to British comedy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Yarwood was "a national treasure" who "made us laugh for decades".

Yarwood's death is a sad loss for the world of comedy. He was a talented performer who entertained millions of people over the years. He will be remembered for his wit, his charm, and his ability to make us laugh.

Here are some of the tributes that have been paid to Yarwood:

“Mike Yarwood was a national treasure. He made us laugh for decades with his brilliant impersonations. He will be sorely missed.” - Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Mike Yarwood was a comedy legend. His impersonations were spot-on and his timing was impeccable. He will be remembered as one of the greats.” - Comedian David Walliams

“Mike Yarwood was a true original. He was a master of impersonation and satire. He will be missed by all who loved his work.” - Actress Joanna Lumley

“Mike Yarwood was a brilliant comedian who made us laugh for years. His death is a sad loss.” - Singer Cliff Richard

Yarwood's funeral will be held in private. His family has asked for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Society in his memory.