Joey King, Steven Piet tie knot in fairytale wedding in Spain: See pictures

Joey King, Steven Piet ties knot in fairytale wedding in Spain

Steven Piet and Joey King are officially husband and wife.

After four years of dating, the pair exchanged vows in Majorca, Spain, on September 2. King announced via an Instagram partnership with Vogue Weddings that she and the director had exchanged vows.

“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,” Joey told the publication of her The Great Gatsby-style wedding. “We truly felt so perfectly present and soaking in every detail was pure magic.”

On the set of the Hulu series, the director of The Act and the star of The Bullet Train became fast friends. King recalled to Vogue that they got along great immediately away.

“There was such an immediate ease,” she said. “I had a very big crush but waited until the wrap party to ask him out. I worked up the courage and took him aside to tell him how I felt. It was the best decision of my life!”

During their visit to Joshua Tree in February 2022 for their third anniversary, Piet asked King to marry him. It was a chilly and windy day, and the director at the time described their circumstances as “perfectly imperfect,” but it didn't detract from their special occasion.

“The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together,” Piet captioned his post at the time. “A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

At the time, King posted a similar sentiment along with images of the two of them kissing and cuddling as well as her engagement ring.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” she captioned the carousel of photos. “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”