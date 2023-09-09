Paul Reubens real cause of death revealed over a month after death

Paul Reubens, the children’s entertainer best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, died at the age of 70 last month.

While the cause of death at the time was revealed to be acute hypoxic respiratory failure, Reubens’ newly emerged death certificate further reveals the details of his health condition.

According to his death certificate obtained by The Blast, the actor died from acute myelogenous leukaemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, per the National Cancer Institute. Unfortunately, in the months leading up to his death, the actor was also battling metastatic lung cancer.

As previously established, the Pee-wee’s Playhouse alum succumbed to “acute hypoxic respiratory failure,” which is a condition that occurs when “the respiratory system cannot adequately provide oxygen to the body, leading to hypoxemia.” In this case, it was most likely caused by the cancer.

Reubens, died on July 30 at the age of 70 after keeping his cancer diagnosis private for years. His death was confirmed via a statement on his Pee-wee Herman Instagram page.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post read.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The post also included a heartfelt message from the late actor apologising for choosing to keep his cancer diagnosis to himself.