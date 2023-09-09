Tristan Thompson seeks guardianship of younger brother after mother's passing

Tristan Thompson has taken a significant step to ensure the well-being of his 17-year-old brother, Amari Thompson, following the untimely death of their mother, Andrea.
The 32-year-old NBA star has filed legal documents, requesting the courts to formalize his guardianship of Amari, according to TMZ reports.
Amari faces unique challenges as he copes with several medical diagnoses, including epilepsy, which render him unable to care for himself independently.
To further secure Amari's future, he is set to receive an inheritance of $103,475 due to their mother Andrea's passing.
In the absence of their father, Trevor, Tristan Thompson stands as the sole familial pillar capable of providing care and support to Amari during this trying period.
Their mother, Andrea, tragically passed away in early January at the age of 53, following a heart attack.
Tristan Thompson, and Amari found themselves seeking refuge with none other than Khloe Kardashian in Los Angeles.
The decision was prompted by a twist of fate when Tristan's own home, currently undergoing renovations, suffered extensive damage due to inclement weather.
During season finale of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed, "Tristan has a house he's doing construction on, and he's been renovating.
He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain, and Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding.
So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now, until his home gets fixed."
