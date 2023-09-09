 
close
Friday September 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Powerful 6.8 earthquake jolts Morocco, triggers mass panic

Earthquake hit 44 miles southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers at 11:11pm local time

By Web Desk
September 09, 2023
Powerful 6.8 earthquake jolts Morocco, triggers mass panic

US Geological Survey said that an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolted southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco Friday, triggering chaos and panic among the citizens as the shaking was so potent that people ran out of buildings.

The earthquake hit 44 miles (71 kilometers) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers at 11:11pm local time (2211 GMT).

More to follow...