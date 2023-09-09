Powerful 6.8 earthquake jolts Morocco, triggers mass panic

US Geological Survey said that an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolted southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco Friday, triggering chaos and panic among the citizens as the shaking was so potent that people ran out of buildings.
The earthquake hit 44 miles (71 kilometers) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers at 11:11pm local time (2211 GMT).
More to follow...
