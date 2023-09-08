Prince William, Kate Middleton mark one year of Queen Elizabeth’s death in tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton remembered the late Queen Elizabeth II with a touching message on her first death anniversary.

Their official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos with the late Queen smilingly attending royal engagements. One image showed Elizabeth surrounded by her grandchildren and one featured the memorable balcony photo on the occasion to mark her platinum jubilee.

“Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” the caption read. “We all miss you. W & C”

Moreover, the couple will be playing a major role in commemorating the first anniversary of their late matriarch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be visiting the St Davids Cathedral in West Wales where they will mark their tributes to Britain’s longest reigning monarch in a small private service.

The couple will be meeting members of the local community in the adjacent cloister. Guests have been especially chosen, and include local people who met Queen Elizabeth during her visits to the city, via Express.co.uk.

The visit to Wales is a poignant reminder as the couple were promoted to their new titles, Prince and Princess of Wales, one day after the Queen’s death. The move marked he importance and the responsibilities that the couple now holds towards the Crown.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend the day in private reflection on the sombre occasion. However, per sources cited by People Magazine, the King and Queen may visit Crathie Church on the Highlands estate.