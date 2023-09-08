Danny Masterson faces 30 years sentence for 2003 rapes

Danny Masterson is going to prison for a long time after the decision for his rape cases rolled out.



The That ’70s Show alum was given a 30-year prison term on Thursday for two rapes he carried out that year.

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, California Superior Court judge Charlaine F. Olmedo told the actor in court, "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here."

“Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here.”

At the hearing, each of Masterson's accusers had a chance to make an impact statement.

As per Cuniff one of the victims called out Masterson for his “addiction” to “hurting women”. “It is without question your favourite thing to do.”

A vocal opponent of Masterson, Leah Remini, reportedly attended the sentencing.

The That '70s Show actor, who was spotted for the first time on Thursday dressed in jail attire, faced a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

After a hung jury in the first trial in November 2022, Masterson, 47, was convicted guilty of his charges in May. They thought about it for seven hours.

However, at the retrial earlier this year, the jury reached a verdict on just two of the three counts. The third case was ruled a mistrial and dropped; it included a woman only known as Jane Doe No. 3.

A 23-year-old, who said he had raped her in the winter of 2001, a 28-year-old, who claimed her rape occurred in April 2003, and a third 23-year-old, whose alleged event occurred sometime in the fall and winter of 2003, were the three women who came forward to accuse Masterson of sexual abuse.

All of the accusers apparently belonged to the Church of Scientology, and one of the women was an ex-girlfriend.