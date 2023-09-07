Drake announces release date for new album ‘For All the Dogs’

After months of teasing, Drake has finally announced the release date for his new album, For All the Dogs. The album is set to be released on September 22, 2023, through OVO Sound and Republic Records.

The album is the follow-up to Drake’s 2022 album, Honestly, Nevermind, which was a departure from his usual sound and featured a more dance-oriented style. For All the Dogs is expected to be a more traditional hip-hop album, and is rumored to feature guest appearances from Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny.

The album’s artwork was designed by Drake’s son, Adonis, and features a drawing of a dog with a crown on its head. The album’s title is also a reference to Adonis, who is often referred to as “the dog” by Drake.

Drake has been teasing the album for months, and has been dropping hints about it on social media. In July, he posted a photo of himself with a dog, and captioned it For All the Dogs. He also released a snippet of a new song from the album, which features a more aggressive rap style than his previous work.

The release of For All the Dogs is sure to be a major event in the music industry. Drake is one of the most popular rappers in the world, and his new album is expected to be a huge success.

In addition to the album’s release date, Drake has also announced a new tour in support of the album. The tour will kick off in October and will visit cities across North America and Europe.