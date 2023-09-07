Al Pacino's partner Noor Alfallah files for son's custody

According to numerous reports, Al Pacino's partner Noor Alfallah has requested physical custody of their kid Roman.



According to court documents acquired by The Blast, Alfallah, 29, asks Pacino, 83, to have "reasonable visitation" with their infant, who is three months old.

Alfallah, a producer with a degree from the University of Southern California's Cinematic School of Arts, is said to have also asked the Academy Award winner for joint legal custody, allowing him to take part in important choices regarding their child, such as its education and medical care.

According to The Blast, the initial application did not include a specific sum for child support; but, under California law, the income of each parent must be determined before determining child support should be paid.

The House of Gucci star is apparently being asked by Alfallah to cover her legal bills and any other charges related to the issue.

Six days before Roman's birth, both parties reportedly completed a Voluntary Declaration of Parentage (or Paternity). A VDOP, which is "often signed at the hospital when a child is born, but it can be signed later," is a "government form two parents can sign to create a legal parent-child relationship between a child and parent," according to California Courts. Pacino and a third-party witness both signed the contract.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine on Wednesday, Pacino and Alfallah were seen dining with another couple at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. According to the insider, the couple went out to supper together and arrived together.

Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022.