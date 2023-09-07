Charlie Puth goes out with girlfriend Brooke Sansone on the streets of Tribeca

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are bringing their love to the streets.



On Wednesday, the singer, 31, and Sansone went out together in trendy Tribeca despite the soaring heat in New York City.

Sansone's white sundress, which she wore because it was so hot outside, came in handy. Puth maintained the status quo in ripped shorts.

Sansone grabbed tight to his sunglasses as Puth gripped a can as the duo went through Tribeca.

At Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills in February, the Light Switch crooner and Sansone made their red carpet entrance.

Before that occasion, Puth celebrated his 31st birthday in December by posting photos from a photo booth with a family friend named Sansone.

“Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.),” Puth captioned the post.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sansone coordinates digital marketing and PR for a design agency. In December, she posted the identical photo of the two on her Instagram Story, writing "birthday boy" and adding a heart emoji.

After communicating online for a while, the two met in person in September 2022 while Puth's family was present at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. In another Instagram Story, Sansone showed a happy Puth and herself at a gathering in the summer of 2022.

In 2019, Puth and Sansone converse on Instagram Live, during which he asked Sansone about New Jersey, the state where he was born and raised, and referred to her as "Brookie."

In October 2022, during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Puth declared that he was in love and "with somebody" with whom he had a shared past.

She's] someone that I grew up with," he admitted, noting that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side, considering the volatility of his career.

"She's always been very, very nice to me," Puth told Howard Stern. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."