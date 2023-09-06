Miley Cyrus reflects on painful incident of her Malibu house burnt down: Watch

Miley Cyrus has recently reflected on her painful moment when her house burnt down while she was filming Black Mirror.



In a video for Used To Be Young series on TikTok, Cyrus explained she had to film the now iconic single, Ashley O – On a Roll, after finding out about the 2018 Woosley fire in South Africa.

“I was in South Africa, but it was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip,” said the 30-year-old.

Cyrus continued, “I found out that my house had burnt to the ground. The show must go on.”

The Flowers hitmaker shared that the incident gave her anxiety attacks “with a vision attached” of herself strapped to a bed for years after.

“Like probably two or three years later, after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached – that I would be strapped down to a gurney,” disclosed Cyrus.

The musician remarked, “So I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform.”

“I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually, as my house was burning down, I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs, strapped to a bed,” she added.

Cyrus, who lived her ex Liam Hemsworth at the time, described herself as “one of the lucky ones” even though her house burned down in the fires.

Meanwhile, Cyrus appeared in season five as fictional popstar Ashley O in the series.

In June, Black Mirror returned for its sixth season, with the cast including Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett and Zazie Beetz.