Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas heartbroken fans react 'love is dead' after divorce announcement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have left fans devastated with their shocking decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and Game Of Thrones and X-Men actress, 27, confirmed their divorce by sharing a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

Turner and Jonas left fans in tears with shocking post, stating: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."



The announcement from the exes have left fans "sobbing" after weeks of speculation, with one crying: "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is shocking to me. Like wth."

Another wrote: "It's really true, Joe Jonas and Sophie turner divorcing."

While, one heartbroken fan reacted: "Love is dead," adding: "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting divorced. Now if Zendaya and Tom Holland, or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ever split love is extinct."

Joe, who shares two children with the British actress, in document reportedly claims that his marriage to Sophie is "irretrievably broken", proposing plans to share custody of their kids, daughter Willa, three, and their one-year-old daughter whose name has not been made public.



Turner and Jonas, who began dating in 2016, became engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot on May 1 in 2019 in Las Vegas. They held a second, lavish wedding, in Paris on June 29 that same year. The pair left millions of fans in shock with their decision.

However, Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" co-stars Emilia Clark, Massie Williams, and Nathalie Emmanuel supported the actress's decision by liking her statement.