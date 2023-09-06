Meghan Markle seeks to be 'celebrated and elevated'

Meghan Markle notably surrounds herself with people who praise her

Meghan Markle will reportedly avoid taking a trip to the UK in hopes of not facing negative attention as the former actress seemingly prefers to be surrounded by people who praise her.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV that the Duchess of Sussex would likely to avoid a trip across the pond as she 'does not want the boos'.

"I certainly think that Meghan will avoid the UK for self preservation. She does not want the boos," he said.

Schofield elaborated that the Duchess of Sussex sought to be in spaces where she would be given positive affirmations, noting her most recent outings with celebrities at Beyoncé's concert.

"She doesn't want the negative attention … She wants to go where she's celebrated and elevated."

The comments come after it emerged that the former actress would never return to the royal fold as she would "not want to curtsy Kate Middleton" when the Princess of Wales becomes the next queen.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton made these comments during his appearance on Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips where he responded to a possibility of Meghan returning to the UK, "What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton?

"I don't think so. I don't see that as a runner. They've got their own lives in California."