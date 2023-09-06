Alia Bhatt approves Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' trailer: 'Uff can't handle it'

Alia Bhatt was all praises for sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor as she marked her Netflix debut with film, Jaane Jaan.
As the streaming giant released the intriguing trailer of a mystery thriller film which will release on the occasion of Kareena's 41st birthday on September 21, the Gully Boy actress couldn't help but re-share it on her Instagram story.
Alia wrote, "First what a fab trailer, secondly what a cast!!! I mean...all my favourite actors in one film.. uff can't handle it."
The highly anticipated film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside the Jab We Met actress.
Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, written by Keigo Higashino.
Talking about her OTT platform debut, Kareena said, as per reports, "This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this."
"Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say yes to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay," concluded the star.
