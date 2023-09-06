Saka wins England Men's Player of the Year again. AFP/File

Bukayo Saka, the talented forward from Arsenal, has once again clinched the title of England Men's Player of the Year, according to the English Football Association's announcement on Tuesday.

Saka, aged 22, received overwhelming support from fans who voted him as the standout player of the 2022-23 season, marking his second consecutive win. In a nod to his exceptional performance, he left competitors Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in second and third place, respectively.

Over the past year, Saka has made a significant impact on the national team, with seven goals in ten appearances for England. Among his notable achievements was his stellar performance at the 2022 World Cup, where he scored three crucial goals. Particularly memorable was his player of the match display during England's resounding 6-2 victory over Iran in Qatar.

Also, Saka earned two more player of the match awards during England's triumphs over Ukraine at Wembley Stadium and North Macedonia at Old Trafford, where he achieved his first-ever career hat-trick.

The news of this prestigious award was presented to Saka as a surprise at England's training base, St. George's Park, coinciding with his 22nd birthday celebration. The recognition follows Saka's recent accolades as the PFA Young Player of the Season and inclusion in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

With a remarkable tally of 28 senior caps, Saka now gears up for England's upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw and the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match against Scotland in Glasgow.

The FA has also revealed that the announcement of the 2022-23 England Women's Player of the Year, sponsored by EE, is scheduled for later this month, building excitement for another prestigious recognition in English football.