Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff secure spots in US Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic came from two sets behind to win a Grand Slam match for the eighth time. AFP

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff displayed their brilliant game on the tennis court as they advanced to the semifinals of the US Open.

Djokovic's powerful performance saw him overcome Taylor Fritz in straight sets, marking his 13th appearance in the US Open semifinals. With this victory, the Serbian superstar edges closer to claiming his 24th Grand Slam title, an accomplishment that would set a new record.

Djokovic's relentless pursuit of greatness also saw him surpass his rival Roger Federer with an unprecedented 47th major semifinal appearance.



Djokovic's next challenge awaits in the form of either Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton, who are set to engage in an all-American showdown. Djokovic expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming match, aware of the significance of each opportunity at this stage of his career.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff continued her impressive run at the US Open, overpowering Jelena Ostapenko with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Gauff's determination and skill have propelled her to the semifinals, where she will face either Karolina Muchova or Sorana Cirstea. The young American, who previously fell short in the quarterfinals last year, expressed her joy at her improved performance and her readiness for the next challenge.

Despite her triumph, Gauff acknowledged the relentless spirit of her opponent, saying that Ostapenko had the ability to make comebacks from any scoreline. The 19-year-old Gauff, who has been in top form since Wimbledon, is now considered one of the favourites at the US Open, having secured titles in Washington and Cincinnati.

Ostapenko, on the other hand, expressed her frustration with the scheduling, claiming that she had been misled about her match time. Her quick turnaround from defeating world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the previous round left her feeling unprepared for her match against Gauff.