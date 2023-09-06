Matty Healy's PDA with model Gabbriette Bechtel heats up NYC

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel's steamy NYC PDA: Moving on from Taylor Swift fling.

Matty Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel turned heads as they indulged in a passionate display of affection in the vibrant streets of New York City.

This sizzling rendezvous comes shortly after Matty Healy's much-talked-about fling with pop sensation Taylor Swift.



The 34-year-old musician and Bechtel, renowned for her involvement with the girl group Nasty Cherry, couldn't keep their hands or lips off each other.

They sauntered hand in hand, arms entwined, lost in their affectionate world amidst the bustling city.

Their ki*ses radiated passion, with Healy's playful touch and Bechtel wrapping her arms around him. Exiting a store together, Bechtel held onto Healy's arm, casting adoring glances his way.

For their laid-back outing, Healy donned a sleek black t-shirt, matching pants, and sneakers.

In contrast, Bechtel flaunted her toned midriff in a cropped black tank top and a stylish grey skirt.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift's split occurred just three days after Healy was photographed ki*sing a male security guard at a concert in Denmark.



