New Zealand level T20I series 2-2 with victory over England

New Zealand pulled off a six-wicket win against England to even the series at 2-2 in a thrilling Fourth T20 match at Trent Bridge.

The star of the show was Jonny Bairstow, who showcased his brilliance with a rapid 73 from just 41 balls. His explosive innings set a target of 176 for the Kiwis on a warm Nottingham evening.



England seemed to be in a commanding position, but the Black Caps' spinners, led by Mitchell Santner, made a strong comeback, limiting the hosts to 175 for eight. Santner snared three crucial wickets, including that of the opener Bairstow.

Despite the early heroics from Bairstow, New Zealand had a different script in mind. Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman took the reins of the chase, guiding their team to victory with nearly three overs to spare.

Youngster Rehan Ahmed made an impact in his England debut, grabbing two wickets.

Bairstow, originally slated to keep wickets, had to relinquish the gloves due to a shoulder issue. England were not taking any chances with the dynamic player as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

Bairstow's performance echoed his remarkable 136 in a Test match against New Zealand last summer in Nottingham. His audacious sixes and boundaries were a sight to behold, but he eventually fell victim to temptation, caught on the boundary by Daryll Mitchell.

The stage was then set for Harry Brook and Dawid Malan, who attempted to pick up the slack. Brook's aggressive approach briefly sparked hope, but he departed after a quiet four off eight balls. Malan couldn't capitalize on the chance to redeem himself, managing only 26 runs from 21 balls.

New Zealand's spinners, with combined figures of six for 68, played a pivotal role in restricting England's innings. Rehan Ahmed's introduction into the squad paid off when he broke a crucial partnership with a run-out, leaving the Kiwis at 73 for one.

Though Ahmed claimed Seifert's wicket, Glenn Phillips continued to torment the English spinners, launching powerful sixes. The target dwindled quickly, and New Zealand secured victory with 16 balls to spare, leveling the series in style.