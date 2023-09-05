Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be honoured with the Global Icon Award at 2023 VMAs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will receive the Global Icon Award at the 2023 Video Music Awards on September 12 in Newark, New Jersey.



Sean, who has #1 albums on the Billboard 200 and five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, is also vying for four other awards this year for his amazing work on Creepin (Remix) and Gotta Move On. His nominations include two for Best Collaboration, as well as Best Rap and Best R&B, via MTV.

This will be his first VMAs performance since 2005. Previously he performed in 1997 on Mo Money Mo Problems, followed by his 2002 medley of Bad Boy for Life.

In 2002, Sean also hosted MTV Europe Music Awards at the Palazzo Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain.

The singer earlier earned VMAs for best R&B video in 1997 and the viewer’s choice award in 1998.

Besides Sean, other VMA performers include Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Shakira, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.

Shakira will also be honoured with the Video Vanguard Award and perform live as well.

Meanwhile, Sean announced that his latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, will release on September 15.