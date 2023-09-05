BCCI announces India squad for ICC World Cup 2023

India's cricket team before match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. — BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Tuesday a 15-player squad for the much-anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.

The Indian side would be captained by Rohit Gurunath Sharma whereas the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, Kananur Lokesh Rahul, has been included in the squad after being declared fit to take part in the mega tournament.

Rahul suffered a thigh injury earlier this year during the Indian Premier League. He is also likely to join his teammates during the latter stages of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

Moreover, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna have been excluded from India’s squad.

All the teams have until September 28 to make any changes to the squad, after which any alterations will be subject to approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC)

In their World Cup opener, India will face off against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.