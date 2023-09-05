You need to know this EXCLUSIVE secret to success; Mark Cuban simplifies it into ONE principle

Mark Cuban. entrepreneur.com

Every single individual wants to succeed. He keeps striving towards the end to achieve the most coveted goal of success.

On this path to success, man seeks success recipes from different leadership gurus who hand him/her their 'cut and dried formulas' to achieve his goal. However, in most cases, the goal remains elusive.

Mark Cuban, the renowned entrepreneur and investor, has a straightforward message for anyone aspiring to succeed. He says that effort is the single most vital ingredient.



In a recent LinkedIn video, the billionaire entrepreneur highlighted that your willingness to put in the hard yards can be your most potent weapon in the pursuit of success.



Cuban, who has achieved phenomenal success through his businesses and investments in startups, insists that effort is the one and only thing in life that individuals can control.

He believes it's the "huge competitive advantage" that sets successful people apart from the rest.

Effort, in Cuban's view, goes beyond merely fulfilling your job requirements. It means that if you are on duty, you take the initiative and leave no stone unturned to solve problems, while performing your duties.

He points out that while some people stick to the prescribed A, B, and C tasks, successful individuals delve into D, E, and F without being asked.

In a world where the "quiet quitting" movement gains momentum, with employees pushing back against excessive workloads and limited growth opportunities, Cuban's emphasis on effort stands out.

Mark Cuban values those who go the extra mile, even as others demand clearer boundaries.

The perspective isn't unique to Cuban alone. The business world increasingly values problem-solving skills and effort. Recent reports show that analytical thinking is a highly sought-after soft skill in job postings. Nearly a third of global company executives believe those who don't go the extra mile risk being left behind.

Cuban's own path to success was paved by analysing where he could invest his efforts most effectively. Rather than solely pursuing his passions, he honed his skills where he found himself putting in the most time.

Mark Cuban's worldly wisdom of success science distills down to a simple truth, i.e. to succeed in any endeavour, be it business or life, prioritise and amplify your effort.

Your taking the initiative is a principle that can make all the difference in the pursuit of success. It a substantial competitive advantage, as many people fail to go the extra mile and proactively solve problems.

Cuban's message is clear. He says that those who are willing to invest significant effort, beyond their job's normal requirements, are more likely to succeed.