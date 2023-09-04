Kate Middleton forced to make big decision for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's very unpleasant experience at school has forced her to take big decision about their three children.

Princess Kate didn't have the easiest time as a student at school. She was reportedly being bullied at her boarding school at the age of 11.



The Princess of Wales's unhappy experience has had a big impact on how Kate's own children are educated, a royal expert has claimed, adding that Catherine's tough experience with bullying has helped her to develop a keen focus for childhood and the early years, as well as shaped her decision to send her children to day schools.

Kate Middleton, before marrying to the royal family, was a normal little girl living in Berkshire. Her lowkey school run look involves 'very little make-up' and hair up in a ponytail. The future Queen Consort was also the victim of school bullying, suffering a 'very unhappy' time at her boarding school.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that their young family will, as far as possible, come first and that includes sending all three to day school, rather than having them as boarders away from home.



"Catherine had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly before she left and moved to Marlborough College," Jennie went on to tell OK!.

"For the moment at least it seems William and Catherine want to keep their children close, as day pupils at Lambrook, in a happy and nurturing environment," Jennie continued, adding that Prince William was sent off to boarding school at a young age with Princess Diana missing him "hugely".



Princes George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all set to resume their classes at Lambrook School close to their Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage next week after enjoying the summer vocations.



The proud parents reportedly checked out several top schools before deciding to send them to Lambrook last September after the Waleses left London life behind.

The decision has put Kate's mind at ease as her and William's children's new school, according to the statement, is committed to providing a caring, friendly and safe environment for all of its pupils so they can learn in a relaxed and secure atmosphere. Bullying of any kind is unacceptable at Lambrook.