Netflix teases ‘Royal Wedding’ in ‘The Crown’ season 6

Netflix teased something important from the Royal storyline to be featured in The Crown’s sixth and final season.



The show, which premiered in 2016, covers the British Royal Family's hardships and tribulations, beginning with King George VI's death and the accession of his daughter, Queen Elizabeth, to the throne.

The final season, due to premiere later this year, is expected to chronicle Princess Diana's death and, according to Netflix, will also include a royal wedding.

However, neither Prince William nor Prince Harry's royal wedding will be covered by the series.

Viewers will be able to see Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles, which took place in 2005 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to a photo posted by Netflix's Twitter account earlier today.

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was claimed to have first disproved the relationship, partially because her son's affair with Parker-Bowles had dragged the family into disrepute, and was supposed to have left the wedding reception to watch horse racing in another room.

Diana, Charles's first wife, famously informed an interviewer that there were "three people" in her marriage, a reference to Parker-Bowles, which sparked outrage at the time.

Charles kept on his relationship with Parker-Bowles after Diana passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997, pushing more and more into the open.

His popularity with the British public saw some of its lowest ebbs as a result. But as time went on, Parker-Bowles came to be seen as the heir to the throne's partner, and in 2005, the two were legally wed.

The wedding was the last scene the ensemble shot, according to Claudia Harrison, who plays Princess Anne in Seasons 5 and 6 of "The Crown."

Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen in the show's final two seasons, Jonathan Pryce, Ed McVey, and Luther Ford, who play Princes William and Harry, were all there while it was being filmed at York Minster Cathedral in England.