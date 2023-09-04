Lily Collins marks two-year anniversary with Charlie McDowell in gushing tribute

Lily Collins commemorated two years of marriage with her filmmaker husband Charlie McDowell with a loving tribute and a rare look at her wedding day.

The Emily in Paris star took to her Instagram to share a carousel of images from her wedding held in Dunton Springs, Colorado in 2021.

“Two years today and a lifetime to come,” Collins reminisced her wedding day in the caption. “I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday.”

The actress, 34, continued, “And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love. You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human.”

She went on to thank her beau for being the “greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other.”

Collins concluded the post with, “Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves. I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day. With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure…”

In the comments, Collins received love from her fellow celebrity friends including Selena Gomez and Ciara.



The Windfall actress met McDowell on the set of his film, Gilded Rage, in 2019. While the couple proved to have a solid working relationship, it eventually sparked into something more.

In September 2020, Collins announced that she was engaged to her beau and next year in September, the couple tied the knot at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.