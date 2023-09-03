Cardi B posts endearing video of son ahead of his second birthday

Cardi B is getting ready for her son Wave Set's second birthday. The Up rapper, 30, posted a lovely video to her Instagram Story in which she asks the 23-month-old youngster, whose birthday is on September 4, how old he will be this year.



Wave could be seen making goofy faces at the camera and sticking out his tongue as he rested against his mother's chest on a couch in the brief video. "How old are you gonna be, Wave?" Cardi then inquired.

The little child said eagerly, "Two!" while holding up one finger on his left hand. "Two!" his mother exclaimed, laughing.

Cardi, who has Wave and Kulture Kiari, 5, with husband Offset, is planning a big celebration for the toddler's birthday in a few days. Wave's first birthday was celebrated with a race car-themed party last year, replete with a dramatic entry from the birthday boy on an illuminated ride-on truck.

When Kulture turned 5, the musical couple celebrated with a Super Mario-themed party, with the birthday girl dressed in a pink princess gown as she came through the event's doorway.

She was even met by Princess Peach, Mario, and Luigi, and she was presented with a five-tier Super Mario cake. There was also a ball pit, slides, a bouncy house, a ceramics painting station, a bag decoration station, and other activities.

Cardi B is no stranger to lavishing her children with the finest items money can buy, including a $20,000 playground set, over which she bragged on social media in June, stating, "I really go dummy for my kids...Obsessed!!! I love it."

In an interview with The New York Times, she said that while it wasn't her "biggest purchase ever," getting the playground was essential to her because "this is what I work hard for, for my kids."

"Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you’re living your childhood dream," she noted.