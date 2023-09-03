Typhoon Haikui forces thousands to evacuate in Taiwan. Twitter

Almost 3,000 people have been moved from risky areas in eastern Taiwan, as Typhoon Haikui approaches the island.

This marks the first direct hit by a tropical storm in four years. As of Sunday morning, Haikui has already brought heavy rains and is packing winds at a speed of about 140 kilometres per hour. It's projected to make landfall in Taiwan's eastern Taitung region by 5:00 pm (0900 GMT).



To prepare for the storm's arrival, schools and offices in the southern and eastern parts of the island have been closed, and more than 200 domestic flights were cancelled. The Taiwan Central Weather Bureau reported that the storm was approximately 180 kilometres east of Taiwan before 9:00am.

Deputy director Fong Chin-tzu highlighted the increasing strength of Haikui and expressed concern about its potential impact on Taiwan. He mentioned that the storm would move west towards the Taiwan Strait by Monday.

In anticipation of the storm, authorities have evacuated over 2,800 individuals across seven cities, with the majority coming from the mountainous Hualien county, which is adjacent to Taitung. Hualien's streets were empty on Sunday morning, with relentless torrential rain falling under dark skies.

The military has also taken action, deploying soldiers and equipment, including amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats, in areas expected to be most affected by Haikui.

The last major storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which resulted in one fatality. Haikui is predicted to be less severe than Typhoon Saola, which posed a significant threat to Hong Kong and southern China before weakening into a tropical storm on Saturday.