Travis Barker's ex-wife hints at 'big' family crisis after Blink-182 delays tour

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has offered an update on the rocker’s mystery family emergency after he flew home in the middle of the Blink-182 comeback tour.



The rock band announced a postponement of their UK tour dates on Friday, revealing the 47-year-old drummer, who is expecting his first child with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, has to return to the U.S. due to an “urgent family matter.”

Speaking to TMZ, Moakler weighed in on the ongoing ordeal, noting her teenage children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom she shares with Barker are “safe and sound.”

“A lot of people are reaching out to me. I don't know what's going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound,” she said.

“Obviously that's important to me, whenever they have to cancel shows it's a really big deal. I'm praying that his immediate family, the baby and Kourtney are safe and okay and I'll be sending my prayers and well wishes,” Moakler added.

Many assumed the Kardashians star went into labor, prompting Travis to turn to prayer according to his latest Instagram Story.

Blink-182 were set to kick off their UK leg of the tour in Glasgow on Sept. 1, Friday. They have now postponed the tour until after their Dublin show on Sept. 5.