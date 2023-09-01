Katie Price's daughter Princess unveils stunning 'Barbie Girl' hair transformation

Princess Andre, daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, decided to undergo a fabulous 'Barbie girl' transformation, experimenting with a fresh hairstyle on Thursday.
The 16-year-old revealed that she had traded her naturally curly locks for a sleek, straight look.
To share this change with her 650,000 Instagram followers, Princess created a video where she playfully lip-synced to Aqua's hit song Barbie Girl while showcasing her curly hair. She then revealed her newly straightened style.
While fans were delighted with Princess's video, many of them also encouraged her to 'stay natural,' assuring her that she is 'perfect just the way she is.'
Princess's resemblance to her model mother, Katie Price, particularly during her younger years, has not gone unnoticed.
Fans commented: 'Love it better curly '; Absolutely stunning '; Hair is lovely straight. Hope she stays natural as gorgeous'; B
The makeover comes after Princess livestreamed herself discovering her GCSE results.
Gwyneth Paltrow asks her fans to share their opinion regarding her locks on social media
Shaquille O’Neal talks about his ongoing ‘weight loss journey’, ‘I was getting chubby’
Angelina Jolie makes this decision to get away from toxic memories of her ex-husband Brad Pitt
Jesse Palmer is set to premier later this month at September 28, ‘unlike anything I've ever seen’
Travis Barker returned home to the United States mid-tour due to a family emergency
Ed Sheeran will play the role of a drug addict in the new movie, per source