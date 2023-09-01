Ellie Goulding shares a mysterious message after marriage split

Ellie Goulding has posted a mysterious message about "embracing the present and moving forward" following her separation from husband Caspar Jopling.

On Friday, the 36-year-old singer shared a poem titled 'The Way Forward' written by Diego Perez on her Instagram.

It comes after Ellie was pictured with millionaire Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, who resigned in July, with sources saying the pair are 'friendly'.

The poem read: 'It is only heavy because you are deciding over and over again to carry it.

'Embrace change, loosen up you sense of identity, let yourself walk a new path

'You do not have to ignore or erase the past, you just have to wholeheartedly embrace the present and move on.'

Daily Mail previously revealed Ellie and her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling, 31, have been living separate lives for at least six months, despite trying to stick together for the sake of their two-year-old son, Arthur.