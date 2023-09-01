Ryan Reynolds sends motorcycle company into OVERDRIVE

Ryan Reynolds's positive comments for an electric motorcycle company on social media sent it “into overdrive.”



The co-owner and celebrity of Wrexham wrote on social media that the Vector model from Coventry-based Arc was "the coolest bike" he had ever ridden.

Mark Truman, the chairman, revealed that the business gave the actor a specially constructed replica the previous year.

Reynolds recently made some posts on Instagram that "sent our channels crazy," he claimed.

The customized Vector model, which costs between £100,000 and £150,000, was delivered in November, according to the company that claims to make "the world's most advanced motorcycles," and the star-maintained contact.

Mr. Truman said Reynold was a “very down-to-earth guy.”

“He was very clear he wanted to pay full price, didn't want to jump the queue," he added.

The battery-powered bike was designed with the actor's request to use flax, a substance that resembles hemp.

Prior to the company's entry into the North American market and debut at the Salon Prive auto show, the Deadpool actor expressed his compliments.

Reynolds told the company that the bike "blew his mind", as per Mr. Truman.

"When he was a little kid, he'd imagined what it would be like to be Superman flying just above the ground and this was the closest he'd ever get."

The actor wrote in a message to his 50 million Instagram followers that he had "never stopped giggling the whole ride" and had "no stake or connection" to the organization.

As a result, according to Mr. Truman, the business noticed an increase in activity on its social media feeds of "about 1,200%" and a "huge amount" of sales inquiries.

The posts "absolutely mean the earth," he added.

"We could never afford to pay him for celebrity endorsement he's just a completely authentic customer who purchased a bike."