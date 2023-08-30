Britney Spears alleges Sam Asghari was 'Secretly Working' with her father for conservatorship

Britney Spears accuses ex-boyfriend Sam Asghari of betrayal in conservatorship battle.

Britney Spears alleges that her former husband Sam Asghari was covertly collaborating with her estranged father, Jamie to maintain her prolonged 13-year conservatorship.

Their divorce, filed by Sam earlier this month after a mere 13 months of marriage, has brought to light Britney's longstanding suspicions about their relationship.

According to an insider within the Spears family, these doubts had been simmering long before the official separation.

The unnamed source has revealed that Britney grew increasingly wary of Sam's intentions, suspecting that he had been sharing personal information with Jamie, thereby aiding in the continuation of her conservatorship.

The source disclosed to Daily Mail, "Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship.

Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship. In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money. Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along."

Sam and Britney crossed paths on the set of her Slumber Party music video, and less than two months later, they made their relationship public on Instagram on December 28, 2016.

During this period, Britney's life was under the complete control of her father, who held sway over her finances, career decisions, and even her daily routines.



