Emergency declared in southern states of Florida, Carolinas as Hurricane Idalia approaches

(L-R) Steve Leitgeb and Michelle Fedeles place protective shutters over the openings at Coco´s Crush Bar & Grill before the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. AFP

Several southern states have started precautionary measures as part of preparations for approaching Hurricane Idalia. The states of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina have declared a state of emergency.

The storm is currently moving at a speed of 15 mph toward the Gulf Coast.

Idalia gained hurricane status on Monday night and is expected to intensify further to a category 3 or even category 4 hurricane by Wednesday morning.

Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp expressed readiness, saying, "We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia's landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond."

He encouraged residents in the expected impact area to prioritise safety.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell noted that around $3.4 billion remains in FEMA's emergency fund. She emphasised the importance of funding for Hurricane Idalia and other impending extreme weather events.

Preparations are underway in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas as concerns include the hurricane's path to potential risks, notably storm surge. Urban search and rescue teams from FEMA are on standby, and the Army Corps of Engineers are ready to support power generation missions.

Storm surge levels are predicted to reach 10 to 15 feet in certain areas.

Governor DeSantis of Florida advised residents to find higher ground in secure structures, adding that leaving the state isn't necessary.

Governors Henry McMaster and Roy Cooper of South Carolina and North Carolina respectively declared states of emergency on Monday. The hurricane is expected to impact the coasts of South and North Carolina, bringing a significant risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, particularly in the southeast region.

Governor McMaster explained that South Carolina's state of emergency is a preventive measure to ensure resources are ready for potential flooding events. Governor Cooper urged North Carolinians to gather emergency supplies and create plans in advance.

Officials recommend activating emergency alerts on phones, downloading weather apps, forming emergency plans, assembling necessary supplies, and verifying if one is in a coastal evacuation zone. They also caution against driving through flooded roads and advise drivers to turn around if flooding is encountered on their route.

Governor McMaster emphasised the importance of preparedness and resource allocation to respond effectively to potential flooding events.