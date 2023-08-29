Meghan Markle 'angry' that Kate Middleton may 'meddle' in Prince Harry's talks

Prince Harry will reportedly have a sit down with his family without Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is reportedly 'worried' that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton will interfere in the alleged talks that Prince Harry is said to have with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

A source told Heat Magazine that the Duchess of Sussex would 'not be happy' if Prince Harry decided to break the ice on his troubling relationship with the Firm.

The insider added that Prince Harry still holds a lot of respect for Kate even though his own relationship with his brother Prince William being "at an impasse right now."

"Meghan will not be happy if he goes ahead with this," the source said of Prince Harry sitting down for a conversation with his estranged family.

The source said that the Suits actress "hates the idea of not being there to defend herself."

"[Meghan] can’t help but feel that Kate is meddling in their business," the insider added.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will be stopping by in the UK to appear at the annual WellChild charity on September 7 without Meghan.

He will later go to Germany for the Invictus Games.

In his short time in the UK, Prince Harry will reportedly have a sit down in a conversation with King Charles.



