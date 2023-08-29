VIDEO: Luis Rubiales 'kiss assault' draws thousands out in Hermoso's support





Thousands of women's rights activists, journalists and allies have gathered in Spain to protest against Luis Rubiales, demanding his resignation in support of player Jennifer Hermoso.



Rubiales has refused to quit from his post as FA president despite several requests for him to do so, igniting protests across Spain and prompting FIFA to take action.

Football Espana reports that protestors gathered at a significant area in the heart of Madrid on Monday to voice their opposition to Rubiales' ongoing presence. They carried posters that read "With you Jenni" and shouted "It's not a peck, it's assault," among other things.

In addition to celebrating the women's team's World Cup victory, protesters claimed they wanted to support them in their battle against sexism and misogyny, reported Sports Brief.

As the issue moves through the Spanish legal system, FIFA is also considering a 15-year suspension for Rubiales when his 90-day suspension expires.

According to a report from the BBC, regional presidents of the Spanish Football Federation have asked that Luis Rubiales, their president, resign immediately after kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso.

The presidents also proclaimed their "unanimous support" for Pedro Rocha, the RFEF's acting president, and demanded a management reorganisation after FIFA suspended Rubiales.

Additionally, Rubiales is the subject of a preliminary inquiry by Spanish prosecutors to ascertain whether or not sexual assault was committed by Rubiales during the encounter with Hermoso.

As previously reported by Sports Brief, the story of Spanish Football Federation head Luis Rubiales took an intriguing turn when the Spaniard's mother became involved.

According to the most recent reports as of Monday, August 28, Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, was protesting her son's problems by going on a hunger strike.