Lady Gaga gives special message to fans ahead of her jazz Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga is gearing up for her upcoming jazz shows in the Las Vegas Residency which will kick off from later this week.

The Grammy-winner announced her return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas for her iconic show, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano last month via Instagram.

The show is expected to begin on August 31 and the Bad Romance singer, 37, will perform 12 shows total before wrapping up on October 5.

The Just Dance singer took to her Instagram on Monday to tease fans of the much-anticipated show with an IG post which she captioned as, “I love Las Vegas. Yeah you heard that right [trumpet emoji and double-heart emoji] I’ll see you Thursday [white heart emoji]

Gaga originally kicked off her residency in January 2019, which she performed interchangeably with her pop show Enigma. It ended in May 2022.

The news of her return to jazz came mere hours after she paid an emotional tribute to the late jazz icon Tony Bennett, with whom she released collaborative albums Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale.

“I will miss my friend forever,” Gaga had written in a post in IG. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together,” added Gaga about Bennett, who died on July 21 at the age of 96.

“With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power,” she continued. “We transported ourselves to another era, modernised the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real.”