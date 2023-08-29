Cardi B teases new album to fans: ‘Stay tuned’

Cardi B surprises her fans by giving surety of an album coming “very soon.”

The 30-year-old rapper stated that the following track she releases would be for her much anticipated sophomore album in a new cover story for Vogue México y Latinoamérica.

“I'm not going to release any more collaborations. I'm going to release my next solo single,” she told the outlet. “Right now, I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up.”

The Bodak Yellow singer continued by saying that ever since she and Megan Thee Stallion released their single WAP in 2020, she has been asked when she will release a follow-up to her 2018 Grammy-winning first studio album Invasion of Privacy.

“Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles,” she said.

“So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon,” Cardi teased of the release date for her new album.

Cardi has been busy since her 2018 debut with a number of collaborations in addition to her 2021 solo hit Up. She most recently collaborated with her husband Offset on the song Jealousy, which speaks to current rumors on social media about the couple's erratic relationship.

The duo's collaboration comes a month after an online argument between the I Like It singer and the 31-year-old Migos member.

The Drip songstress refuted a fan's claim that the couple's public argument was staged to promote their new song shortly after Offset published a teaser for the music video that tackles reports about "drama" between him and his wife.

“It wasn’t no STUNT,” she responded to a fan on Instagram, according to screengrab shared on Twitter. “Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy ass hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

She added on Twitter: “THEY C----IE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”

Cardi made reference in her tweet to the defamation case she brought against YouTuber Tasha K in 2019 after the latter made "malicious" statements about her. In the end, the judge went with Cardi.



