VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into Florida apartment building, killing 2

This video shows a helicopter spinning out of control before crashing into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Florida.

At least two people were killed and four others were injured on Monday after a Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale's Pompano Beach, Florida, Fox News reported.



"At approximately 8:46am, emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter," the Broward County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement on social media.

The casualties from Monday's aviation incident were confirmed by two anonymous law enforcement sources. Among the victims, one was a paramedic, Captain Terryson Jackson, while the other victim was a woman inside her apartment.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony remembered Jackson as someone who "always provided expert care, compassion and reassurance to those during their most significant time of need," as he announced Jackson's death on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family during this difficult time," Tony's statement read. "We would like to posthumously promote Captain Terryson Jackson to Battalion Chief."



Fox News further reported that four others were hurt, including two locals who allegedly tried to save the crew from the wrecked helicopter.

According to WSVN, footage from local media showed numerous fire vehicles battling the blaze after the collision.

Additionally, police advised locals to keep away from the area and closed nearby roadways.

Before spinning out of control, the helicopter can be seen leaving a trail of smoke as it passes over rooftops in the video.

Federal Aviation Administration said that according to the manifest, three individuals were in the helicopter, yet it's unclear who all of those people were.