Brooklyn Beckham channels dad David's iconic buzzcut with striking new look

Monday August 28, 2023
The aspiring chef adopted his father's iconic buzzcut while seated at a dinner table to showcase his fresh look

By Web Desk
August 29, 2023
David Beckham's style influence extends within the family as son Brooklyn debuted his new hairstyle on Sunday.

The 24-year-old aspiring chef adopted his father's iconic buzzcut, sharing a snapshot while seated at a dinner table to showcase his fresh look.

Brooklyn displayed his heavily tattooed arms as he cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt while promoting his Japanese drink WeSake.

The new 'do comes after his younger brother Romeo, 20, also recently opted to copy their father's now-iconic 2001 buzzcut.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the footballer shared a selfie to which David replied and wrote: 'Looking good, Romeo.'

David, 48, himself decided to return to his short hairstyle earlier this month - a look reminiscent of his 2000s Manchester United days.

The former athlete showed off his new buzzcut as he enjoyed a lavish yacht trip with his wife Victoria, 49, and their kids Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.