Brooklyn Beckham channels dad David's iconic buzzcut with striking new look

David Beckham's style influence extends within the family as son Brooklyn debuted his new hairstyle on Sunday.

The 24-year-old aspiring chef adopted his father's iconic buzzcut, sharing a snapshot while seated at a dinner table to showcase his fresh look.

Brooklyn displayed his heavily tattooed arms as he cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt while promoting his Japanese drink WeSake.

The new 'do comes after his younger brother Romeo, 20, also recently opted to copy their father's now-iconic 2001 buzzcut.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the footballer shared a selfie to which David replied and wrote: 'Looking good, Romeo.'

David, 48, himself decided to return to his short hairstyle earlier this month - a look reminiscent of his 2000s Manchester United days.

The former athlete showed off his new buzzcut as he enjoyed a lavish yacht trip with his wife Victoria, 49, and their kids Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.