Ivanka Trump visits new Miami mansion with Jared Kushner as Donald Trump's mugshot goes viral

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump.—Twitter@millennialergy

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, daughter and son-in-law of former US president Donald Trump, were spotted visiting their newly-acquired mansion on Miami's Indian Creek Island, also known as the 'Billionaire Bunker'.

The mansion tour coincided with the release of Donald Trump's historic mugshot following his recent arrest, adding to the spotlight on the Trump family.

Ivanka Trump, 41, appeared stylishly attired in an all-black athleisure ensemble, complete with reflective sunglasses and a white baseball cap. Meanwhile, Kushner, 42, sported a casual look featuring close-cut blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and New Balance sneakers.

The couple was seen conversing and examining construction progress, particularly focusing on the outdoor area of their nearly-completed mansion. The images hint at a modern and chic style for the mansion's buildout, even showing two jet skis that could become part of the property.

The Miami mansion, valued at $24 million, was purchased by Ivanka and Kushner in 2021. Their focus on renovations reflects their efforts to establish post-White House lives in Miami, following their roles as senior advisers during the Donald J. Trump administration.

Currently residing in a luxury apartment in nearby Surfside, the couple is transitioning from political endeavours to personal and business pursuits.

In a parallel narrative, Donald Trump's mugshot circulated following his arrest in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former president's arrest marked a historic moment as he became the first former president to pose for a mugshot. This event drew attention back to the Trump family amidst discussions of legal proceedings and political speculations.

While Donald Trump's mugshot made headlines, the mansion visit by Ivanka and Kushner offered a glimpse into their evolving lifestyle beyond the political stage.