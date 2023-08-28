Millie Bobby Brown dishes out details about unexpected friendship with Mark Wright

Millie Bobby Brown has recently dished out details about her unexpected friendship with Towie star Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan.



Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Stranger Things star has reflected on her close bond with Mark and his family.

Explaining how she met Mark for the first time, Millie revealed, “I’m a huge fan of Towie and I was doing press in LA, saw Mark and introduced myself.”

“He told me he was a fan of my work too and our families bonded,” said the 19-year-old.

Millie mentioned, “Now we’re friends and go on family vacations together all the time.”

Later, the actress shared that Mark introduced her to his sisters, Natalya and Jess and then on his partner, Michelle.

The friendship developed so much between Mark and Millie that the actress was lately seen enjoying a holiday to Turks And Caicos with reality star's sisters Natalya and Jess.

In another interview with MailOnline, Jess spoke of Millie, stating, “We’re family friends, we always catch up and go out for dinner!”

Meanwhile, Millie also told the outlet about the beginning of her relation with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

The Netflix star added, “I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life.”