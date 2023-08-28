Prince William turns back on his stance with Prince Andrew in new move

After the Royal Family went to great lengths to dissociate themselves from the disgraced Prince Andrew, it seems that The Firm is welcoming him back into the fold.

Andrew was joined the royals on the Sunday service as they all gathered for the first time since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth for their summer holidays at the Scottish castle, Balmoral.

Despite the grave accusations against him, the royals did a public show of support with Andrew sharing a car ride with his nephew Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward opined to The Sun that Andrew’s “public life is over” but his family are showing “he’s still part of The Firm and supporting him emotionally.”

Seward noted that the royals knew they would be photographed especially with William and Kate and were “sending out a clear signal.”

“It’s what The Queen would have expected and represents a big show of family unity,” Seward added.

Andrew has been accused of sexual abuse in a civil case in the US. Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was under the age of 18. Andrew had been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after he paid millions to settle a civil sex assault case last year

At the time, Prince William played a central role, along with King Charles, in stripping the Duke of his military titles.

Royal author Phil Dampier said, “William has very much supported his father in making sure Andrew knows where he stands — but he is still his uncle and this shows they are on good terms.”